SPOTLIGHT: Crypto Correct founder Oliver Hammond on his Charles Bronson exhibition

Oliver Hammond

This Thursday, Oliver Hammond, founder of Crypto Correct, will open the doors on a VIP event to showcase the Stay Sane NFT collection – a daring, ground-breaking exhibition that will be selling digital works of art based on original pieces by Charles Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador – Britain’s most notorious prisoner.

It’s a remarkable venture, and one that pushes the boundaries of art to the limits where few dare to tread. It’s also a courageous and bold move to be the curator of such an evocative and provocative collection. Here, Oliver Hammond explains why he’s doing it…

What is the purpose or goal of this exhibition?

This exhibition aims to showcase The Stay Sane collection, created by Charles Salvador and Crypto Correct, focusing on raising awareness and funds for The Born for Art Foundation. Our goal is to demonstrate the potential of NFTs as a medium for creating and preserving digital art and to show how art can create a meaningful impact on society’s young people.

Through this exhibition, we hope to inspire change and support organisations working to address the most pressing challenges facing children today.

Was it your idea or Charlie’s to start a Foundation?

The idea to start The Born for Art Foundation was a collaborative effort between Charles Salvador, Richard Booth, and myself. We all share a passion for using art to impact the world positively and saw the potential of NFT Technology as a tool to achieve that goal.

By establishing The Born for Art Foundation, we aim to provide a sustainable platform for supporting children and using art to create lasting world change.

As an artist, what drew you to this collection?

As an artist and founder of multiple blockchain start-ups, I was drawn to Charlie’s collection because of his unique approach to art. The story behind his drawings and the poems he wrote during his time in solitary confinement are genuinely inspiring, and combine this with the innovative techniques we are using in blockchain at Crypto Correct, we hope that our partnership together will allow us to create something truly impactful and meaningful in the art world whilst supporting young people in need simultaneously.

Why do you want to set up a Foundation?

We wanted to set up The Born for Art Foundation to provide a sustainable platform for supporting children and using art to create a lasting impact on society by providing support and resources to organisations working to address the most pressing challenges facing children today. Art has the power to bring people together and inspire change. By leveraging this with the popularity of NFTs, we can drive significant support and resources towards the young people and organisations who support young people that need it most.

How can this art affect societal issues?

Art can positively affect societal issues by raising awareness and driving critical funding towards fundamental causes that affect our children. Through partnerships with various brands and businesses in the blockchain space and the sale of NFTs, we aim to raise funds for organisations working to address issues such as education, health, and well-being.

Art has the power to inspire change and bring attention to important causes.

What are your goals?

Our main goal is to use art to impact society and support children in need positively. We aim to raise critical funds and provide support and resources to organisations working to address the most pressing challenges facing children today. Through the Born for Art Foundation, we want to create a lasting impact and help improve the lives of children in the UK and beyond.

How will you define success?

We will define success as having a meaningful impact on the lives of children and making a significant contribution to critical societal issues. Our success will be measured by the funds raised, the resources provided to organisations working towards these goals, the awareness and engagement generated by our exhibitions and the impact of our art on inspiring change in the world.

Ultimately, our definition of success will be centred around the positive impact we can make on society and the lives of children.