Spotify rolls out covid content warnings after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell launch protest

Streaming giant Spotify will roll out Covid content warnings on podcasts after singer Neil Young withdrew from the platform in protest at the spread of misinformation.

Young gave the platform an ultimatum last week directed at popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who he accused of spreading falsehoods about the virus.

Spotify boss Daniel Ek has now said the firm will introduce warnings to the platform to warn listeners of discussions relating to Covid.

Ek wrote in a statement: “This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.

“This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.”

Ek also said the firm was testing ways to highlight platform rules and its publisher tool to raise awareness among creators of what is acceptable and what theta re accountable for.

The response from Ek comes after Joni Mitchell threatened to follow Young’s protest and remove her library of songs from the site.

Mr Young called the site “the home of life-threatening Covid misinformation” in a post to his website on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan have also raised their “concerns” to Spotify over Covid misinformation but have pledged to continue working witht he streaming giant.