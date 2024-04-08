Sports Direct ramps up London presence as Mike Ashley’s Frasers backs physical retail

Frasers Group has said it plans to open two Sports Direct stores in both London Westfield shopping centres as the retail behemoth continued to back physical retail.

On Monday, the group said its star athleisure brand would launch a 28,000 sq ft site at Westfield Stratford and a 29,000 sq ft site at its sister site in Shepherds Bush next year.

The business, founded by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, said it marks a “significant expansion” of Sports Direct’s presence in the capital and further “progress against Frasers Group’s Elevation Strategy”.

The new stores will take inspiration from Sports Direct’s flagship on Oxford Street, which Frasers spent £10m upgrading in 2021.

Its 50,000 sq ft store on Oxford Street features over 100 digital screens and a selfie booth for visitors.

Ger Wright, managing director, Sports at Frasers Group, said: “We are incredibly excited about the launch of these new flagship Sports Direct stores, which are a testament to Frasers Group’s unwavering commitment to elevating the retail experience for sports enthusiasts across the city and the UK.

“These new retail spaces also reflect our commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled access to the best sports retail experience.”

She added: “Our Oxford Street flagship will remain the main beacon of our brand in London, while these new locations will further enrich the sports retail landscape, offering unique and immersive shopping experiences.”

Frasers, which also owns Jack Wills and Flannels, said earlier this year it was a “big believer” in physical retail despite fears shoppers are scaling back on high street shopping

Earlier this year, the FTSE 100 company agreed to take a 92,500 sq. ft square space at the former John Lewis site at Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.

Frasers will now fill the space with a new concept store featuring homeware and womens and men’s clothing, alongside a Sports Direct.

Micheal Murray, Ashley’s son-in-law who now heads up the retail powerhouse, has been pushing ahead with an elevation strategy for the business, which includes opening more flagship stores.

Revenue at the firm’s property division increased by 124.3 per cent in the first half of 2023 largely due to the acquisitions of the Luton and Dundee shopping centres and Coventry Arena