What better way to beat the lockdown blues than by gorging on a feast of sport on TV?

Answer: none. And this weekend’s fare is the most abundant yet this year, with and England Test series on terrestrial TV, the first round of the Six Nations, a Premier League title showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City and the Super Bowl.

Below is a quick guide to where and when UK viewers can watch all the action. Well what else were you going to do?

How to watch India v England

Start a bumper weekend of sport early – very early, in fact – with England’s first Test in India.

Play in Chennai begins at 4am UK time and ball-by-ball coverage is live on Channel 4 in the much-heralded return of Test cricket to terrestrial TV for the first time since the 2005 Ashes.

England arrive in promising shape but India looked electric last time out in Australia. This should be a belter.

How to watch the 2021 Six Nations

Can France deliver on their dazzling displays of last year and win a first Six Nations title for 11 years?

Or will England grind out another joyless victory with kick after kick after kick?

Answers to those questions may become clearer on Saturday afternoon when both teams begin their campaigns.

France open the tournament against Italy in Rome at 2:15pm in a match shown on ITV.

That’s followed by England taking on Scotland in the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham. Kick-off is at 4:45pm, also on ITV.

Sunday sees Wales host Ireland in the final match of the round. This one starts at 3pm and is on the BBC.

How to watch Liverpool v Manchester City

The two dominant teams of the last few Premeir League seasons clash on Sunday in a match that could have a big say in who wins the title this year.

A 14th win in a row for red-hot Manchester City would put them 10 points ahead of champions Liverpool – with a game in hand.

But City haven’t won at Anfield since May 2003, when they fielded Kevin Horlock rather than Kevin De Bruyne.

This fixture is always fascinating and kicks off at 4:30pm on Sky Sports.

How to watch the Super Bowl

NFL fans and insomniacs unite: Super Bowl LV is almost upon us.

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against last year’s winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. And compelling sport rubbing up against all-American showbiz.

In amongst all that, play begins at 11:30pm and is on both the BBC and Sky Sports. Just don’t arrange a Zoom call for Monday 9am.

