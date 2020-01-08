Spoon-bending magician Uri Geller has applied to join the civil service after special adviser Dominic Cummings asked “misfits” and “weirdos” to become part of government.



Geller, 73, started his cover letter by telling Cummings that his career to date as an entertainer had been the “perfect mask” for work in espionage.

“While many have doubted my abilities, my achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusions,” said the Israeli, who became famous in the 1970s for performing telekinetic feats on television, such as bending spoons without touching them,” he said.



“In my intelligence work I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea, and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way to Moscow.”



Uri Geller went so far as to claim he used his pyschic powers to help Prime Minister Boris Johnson win December’s General Election with a large Conservative majority.



“Perhaps you could have used my abilities in your dealings with Michel Barnier,” he added.



Uri Geller told Reuters his powers could put him in prime position ahead of other candidates.



“I don’t think any of the other people who filled out the form have any psychic powers, but I’m not 100 per cent sure,” he said.



Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, used his personal blog to advertise for unusual civil servant candidates.

Calling for people with “odd skills”, he said: “It’s important when dealing with large organisations to dart around at different levels, not be stuck with formal hierarchies. It will seem chaotic and ‘not proper No 10 process’ to some. But the point of this government is to do things differently and better.”



Number 10 later confirmed that Cummings cannot directly hire civil servants.

