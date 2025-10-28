Speed and Romance can write Notable Del Mar Story

Notable Speech finished third in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Mile.

JUMPS racing in the UK is the appetiser this Saturday as the Breeders’ Cup from Del Mar provides an evening of blockbuster action on the Flat.

As usual there’s a real international flavour to the races with plenty of European contenders travelling over to take on the best of America on the Californian coast.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic (10.25pm) on dirt is the headline contest and is the preserve of American horses, with 2024 winner Sierra Leone set to line up alongside this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty.

Japan’s Forever Young represents the internationals but there’s no European contender and it looks a race to savour rather than bet on.

European horses have a fine record in the turf races at the Breeders’ Cup and Godolphin and Charlie Appleby have a standout chance in the Breeders’ Cup Mile (11.05pm) with NOTABLE SPEECH.

Appleby won this contest on three consecutive occasions between 2021 and 2023 and saddled Notable Speech to finish third last year.

He showed a smart turn of foot when switched to the outside of the field in the home straight, but was just touched off by a faster finisher, going down by a length.

However, he proved there that he handles the challenge of Del Mar’s famously tight circuit and has the turn of foot required to be seen to best effect in the short home straight.

After a slow start to the season, Notable Speech has looked to be working into form, finishing a close second in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville before shipping over to Canada and winning the Woodbine Mile last month.

That should have left him ready for this and, with the race looking potentially weaker than last year, I think he could prove to be superior to his opposition, with 9/4 looking fair value.

Godolphin, Appleby and William Buick also have strong claims in the earlier Breeders’ Cup Turf (9.41pm) with two-time winner of the race, REBEL’S ROMANCE.

This globetrotting seven-year-old has been a real flag bearer for the yard and has become an international superstar, winning Group Ones in the USA, Germany, Hong Kong and Dubai and earning over £11 million in prize money.

He showed all his toughness and class to hold on in this race 12 months ago from a wide draw in 11, and this year has a far kinder draw in stall one as long as Buick can navigate a passage in the home straight.

At 3/1 he appeals as a horse that has been there and done it in the carnival-like atmosphere of the Breeders’ Cup, while favourite Minnie Hauk hasn’t.

She also had a hard race last time in the Arc, and I think she can be taken on at the prices.

For the night owls it may be worth staying up into the early hours of Sunday morning to see the aptly named BEDTIME STORY run in the Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf (12.25am, Sunday).

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old has yet to win a race this season but has been running well in Group One company, including when fourth last time behind Kalpana on Champions Day at Ascot.

She hasn’t quite got the conditions she needs to thrive this season, but should encounter fast ground now, and the sharp mile-and-three-furlongs around Del Mar looks ideal for her.

At around 14/1, she is a nice each-way price against some of those higher up the betting to provide the perfect end to the night.

POINTERS SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Rebel’s Romance 9.41pm Del Mar

Notable Speech 11.05pm Del Mar

Bedtime Story e/w 12.25am (Sun) Del Mar