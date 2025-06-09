Spear guns, knuckle dusters and machetes: The ‘prohibited items’ at London Tech Week

The list ranges from spear guns and tear gas to knuckle dusters, nunchucks and machetes. (Photo: City AM)

London Tech Week 2025 opened with appearances from Sir Keir Starmer and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, but attendees got a bigger surprise from a sign at the door outlining “prohibited items” at the event.

City AM has seen a list ranging from spear guns and tear gas to knuckle dusters, nun-chucks and machetes, that looked more like the props inventory for an action film than precautions for a Central London tech conference.

Eyebrows were raised by the sign, which has done the rounds amongst conference attendees and Whatsapp groups.

The conference organisers – Informa Telecoms & Media – warned that they “have the final say on items not listed above”, though the 45-strong list looks to be relatively comprehensive.

They added: “The decision is final and absolute.”

One conference attendee told City AM: “I expected security, but seeing items like helium balloons and kites banned made me double-check my backpack.

Preparing for a medieval fair

“It’s like preparing for airport security and a medieval fair at the same time.”

Another said: “I just laughed when I saw some of the items on the list. Who’s bringing a wooden spear to a conference?”

Read more London Tech Week day 1: why the world comes to London

In an event intended to showcase the future of the UK’s place in the tech world, as Britain reckons with the brave new world of AI, a conference-goer was overheard saying: “Shit, I forgot my bullet-proof vest.”

A colleague replied: “Don’t worry. You can’t bring a gun in either.”

City AM has approached Informa for comment.

When Keir met Jensen

The sign was spotted minutes before the Prime Minister took to the stage, and contained some more standard warnings that would be expected at a political event – “items associated with any cause”, such as “stickers”, and “placards”.

Starmer and Huang unveiled a major AI push, which the PM says will help the UK pivot towards being an “AI maker, not an AI taker”.

US chips juggernaut Nvidia will spearhead the first UK sovereign AI industry forum – joined by BAE Systems, BT and Babcock, among others.

Huang praised the UK as “one of the richest AI communities globally” but added: “It’s just missing one thing – and that is infrastructure.”