S&P Global withdraws all ratings on Russian entities as US giant shuts down operations in Moscow

S&P Global’s office in Canary Wharf (source: Oakside)

US credit rating giant S&P Global Ratings said earlier this morning it will suspend all of its commercial operations in Russia.

The company said that following the sanctions announced by the EU on March 15, which included a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities, or bodies established in Russia, it decided to pull all of its operations in the country.

“In light of this, S&P Global Ratings will withdraw all of its outstanding ratings on relevant issuers before April 15, 2022, the deadline imposed by the EU,” the company said in a statement.

No further details were announced.