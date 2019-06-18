South Western Railway strike: Thousands hit by industrial action

Royal Ascot horse-racing fans will be affected by today’s South Western Railway strike

Commuters faced the first of five days of disruption as a South Western Railway strike hit trains to and from London Waterloo station today.Passengers face rush hour chaos for the rest of the week and into the weekend on the route after workers with the Rail, Mairitme and Transport Union (RMT) walked out over a long-running guards dispute.“RMT members are standing rock solid again this morning on South Western Railway in the long-running fight for safety, security and access on our trains while the private train company sends out the signal that it is prepared to gamble with their passengers well-being in the name of profit,” said RMT general secretary Mick Cash.SWR warned a reduced service will affect most of its network today, while “some routes will not have a train service or a replacement bus service”.A spokesperson slammed the timing of the five-day strike to coincide with the annual horse racing event and Hampton Court Palace Music Festival.“It’s very disappointing that despite having had dates in the diary for what we hoped would be further constructive talks, the RMT union decided to call disruptive strike action over the course of five days,” they said.But the RMT claimed it was “left with no choice” but to strike due to SWR’s stance over reducing the number of guards on SWR trains.“They are angry and frustrated that despite suspending action in good faith, and entering into talks in a positive and constructive manner, South Western Railway have dragged their heels and failed to bolt down an agreement that matches up to our expectations on the guard guarantee,” Cash added.The union has accused the train operator of “dragging its heels” in prolonged talks over the last few months.The operator is running extra services between London Waterloo and Reading and Waterloo and Hampton Court.SWR pledged in February to operate a guard with “safety critical competencies” on each train, the RMT has said, claiming the operator has since rowed back on that aim.But the operator called the South Western Railway strike “unnecessary”, adding: “Clearly, they have decided to target popular events such as Royal Ascot with this cynical action which is driven by internal RMT politics.”