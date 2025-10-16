Social Pantry CEO: If we can employ prison leavers, so can others

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Alex Head, CEO and founder of Social Pantry, tells us about working with prison leavers, and why more businesses should in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Alex Head

Alex Head Job title: CEO and founder of Social Pantry

CEO and founder of Social Pantry Previous roles: Restaurant worker

Restaurant worker Age: 40

40 Born: Canberra, Australia

Canberra, Australia Lives: Wandsworth

Wandsworth Studied: Business and Hospitality at Oxford Brookes University

Business and Hospitality at Oxford Brookes University Talents: Multi-tasking

Multi-tasking Motto: Success is not always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success

Success is not always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success Biggest perk of the job? I love visiting amazing places around the world to eat, enjoy new food trends and get inspired – in the past year or two I’ve been lucky enough to go to a couple of pretty cool trips with colleagues to Japan, Nice and Helsinki.

I love visiting amazing places around the world to eat, enjoy new food trends and get inspired – in the past year or two I’ve been lucky enough to go to a couple of pretty cool trips with colleagues to Japan, Nice and Helsinki. Coffee order: Matcha latte, who have I become?!

Matcha latte, who have I become?! Cocktail order: At the start of the night a martini, at the end a negroni…

At the start of the night a martini, at the end a negroni… Currently reading: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

What was your first job?

I did a paper round when I was 14 and then during my GCSEs I set up a little business selling sandwiches in my dad’s office in Saudi. I made posters with clip art, took orders over the phone, made the sandwiches at home and then delivered them to the office on my bike. It was my first experience of working and of running my own business.

What was your first role in the City?

One of the jobs I had before starting Social Pantry was being part of the opening and managing a restaurant in Devonshire Square. It was my first taste of working in the City and I loved the Monday-to-Friday setup, which I’d never experienced before in hospitality.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in food?

During my early-to-mid twenties I worked in restaurants in London in lots of different positions. I noticed how male-dominated and pressured the kitchens were – shouting was the norm and people didn’t seem to think I, as a young woman, would last two minutes. I was determined to prove them wrong and I knew that when/if I had my own business I would do things differently.

I always loved the catering side of hospitality and, alongside my restaurant work, I began cooking for dinner parties for friends and family and was soon getting lots of requests. At 25, cooking all night, storing food in my tiny fridge and using my housemate’s laptop to take orders, I knew that to take things further, I would have to commit more time so I handed in my notice at my day job, took on flexible waitressing shifts and that was the beginning of Social Pantry.

At first, I said yes to everything and this led to my first contract with Brentford Football Club. 14 years later we’re London’s leading independent and sustainable caterer, delivering high impact events with a positive social and environmental impact. We’re a majority female-led company and our kitchens are shouting-free zones!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I’m really proud to have won contracts with three fantastic, iconic sites in the City of London: Mansion House, The Old Bailey and the Tower Bridge. I love working at these incredible venues alongside the Social Pantry teams.

And one thing you would change?

Is it too far–fetched to say I think a lido would be a great addition?! I’d be happy with an unheated pool…

What’s been your most memorable day on the job?

I recently met King Charles at Windsor Palace to pick up our King’s Award for Enterprise for our work with prison leavers – that was pretty memorable!

And any business faux pas?

In my first year running Social Pantry I did every job – chef, kitchen porter, van driver, marketing, you name it – and I once managed to send out a newsletter from ‘Social Panty‘. I don’t think many people saw it before my sister alerted me to the mistake!

What’s been your proudest moment?

I’m extremely proud that we’ve been able to employ and train 45 prison leavers over the past decade. We’re about to launch a networking group to encourage more people to consider prison leaver employment in their business because if we as a relatively small business can do this, anyone can.

And who do you look up to?

Prue Leith. As a female entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, she’s someone who I’ve learnt so much from and admire hugely. She is a power house and still working at 85, incredible. And she’s done it all while having fun – something I aspire to!

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Stay inspired and think outside the box.

And the worse?

Note to self: early in Social Pantry’s journey I was too nervous to ask for help and advice and realise now that I should have asked experts for advice much sooner.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes very – there’s a lot of opportunity on the horizon and I’m really excited about what lies ahead for Social Pantry as a forward-thinking dynamic caterer in the City of London.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Two brilliant new(ish) openings to choose from, both run by friends of Social Pantry. Patrick and Amy Williams have just opened Kudu in Marylebone and Ravneet Gill and Mattie Taiano’s new place Gina in Chingford.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Let’s go to Corner Shop 180 on The Strand for a glass of wine, or if you prefer, their juices are delicious.

Where’s home during the week?

Wandsworth.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Also Wandsworth – I have three children who keep us local at weekends.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Best question! Do I have to take my kids?! With my family, I’d either keep it sort of local and head to Scotland, hiring a camper van and getting out on the road to take in the beautiful scenery and the local delicacies. For guaranteed sun, we’d head a bit further afield and eat our way around Italy. Or if we’re feeling really adventurous, we’d head to somewhere like Mexico to enjoy the culture, food and weather.