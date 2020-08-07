So Beloved looks like Tomorrow's Dream bet

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

LOOKING at the rest of this weekend’s action, the best betting opportunities could come at Haydock.

Global Giant looks a worthy favourite for the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (2.40pm).

He continues to take giant strides forward since leaving Ed Dunlop’s care and will likely take plenty of beating here.

However, that hasn’t been lost on the bookmakers and at a best price of 11/10, I’m prepared to leave him alone.

The other feature race on the card is the Dick Hern Stakes (2.05pm) which sees the eagerly anticipated return of Veracious.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Group One winning mare hasn’t been seen in action since finishing fourth in last season’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

She returns in much calmer waters having had a wind operation and has no concerns with the ground.

There isn’t much not to like about her chances and she is likely to take plenty of beating if ridden positively from the front.

She is already as short as 8/11 though and this could be the time to take her on.

Festive Star and Final Song look the two most obvious threats on paper, but there could be a bit of value in taking a chance on one of the outsiders.

William Haggas has his team in tremendous nick and saddles last week’s Goodwood winner TOMORROW’S DREAM.

That was only a handicap she won last week but she looks a filly on the upgrade and is worth taking an each-way chance on at around 16/1.

No Jockey rides Haydock better than Richard Kingscote and she could easily out run her odds.

Regular followers of this column will know that I have a soft spot for David O’Meara’s old boy SO BELOVED, who is back in action in the race before (1.30pm).

There is no getting away from the fact that he is no longer the force of old, but at the grand old age of 10 that is no surprise.

He has now dropped to a mark of 88 which is nearly two stone below his peak.

In fact, he hasn’t run off a mark this low since 2013.

At the time of writing, only one firm has priced the race up and I certainly wouldn’t put anyone off taking the 8/1 available.

He could easily end up being an even bigger price on the day and look out for his price with the Tote.co.uk.

After her sparkling debut at Newbury recently, Fly Miss Helen is a best-priced 7/4 to land the Sweet Solera Stakes (3.20pm) at Newmarket.

She was really well backed on the day suggesting she had been showing plenty at home.

The fact that the Hannon team resisted the temptation to run at Glorious Goodwood and held her back for this, is a tip in itself.

They have saddled two of the last four winners of this race and often aim the best of their juvenile fillies at this Group Three prize.

Danilova and Dubai Fountain are likely to make things tough for her, but she is hard to oppose.

POINTERS

So Beloved 8/1 e/w 1.30pm Haydock

Tomorrow’s Dream 16/1 e/w 2.15pm Haydock