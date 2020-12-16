Snakes and Ladders: Who is moving jobs in the City this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Firms are continuing to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic as they vie to be in prime position to recover from the economic fallout of the crisis.

This week law firms Norton Rose Fulbright and DLA Piper have made new appointments adjust to clients needs after Covid, whilst Ineos expanded its venture in low carbon technologies.

Global law firm welcomes new partner

Law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright has hired Jennie Dorsaint to expand its real estate finance and structured finance practices in London as the firm prepares for an increase in real estate investment after Covid.

Dorsaint joins the firm from Paul Hastings, where she was a partner in the London real estate department.

Chris Brown, EMEA head of banking and finance at Norton Rose Fulbright said: “Her experience will strengthen our respective teams in those areas, particularly as we are likely to see an uptick in the real estate investment activity as we emerge from the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Ex-BP finance chief joins forces with Ineos

Former BP finance chief Brian Gilvary has been appointed as chairman of a new venture launched by Ineos, one of the world’s largest chemical companies.

Gilvary will bring 34 years of experience at BP to the new business.

Ineos Energy will incorporate the firm’s oil and gas assets with its developing low carbon technologies as the company continues to transition to sustainable energy.

Insurance giant RSA appoints new managing director

RSA UK and International has named Steve Watson as managing director of its London Market business, part of RSA Commercial Lines.

Watson has been leading the London Market business on an interim basis since August, following the retirement of former head Gary Long.

Rob Gibbs, managing director of RSA Commercial Lines, said: “Our London Market business is on an exciting trajectory with underlying performance showing strong improvement, so it was important that we have the right person heading the team.”

Everyman Media Group looks to life after Covid

Cinema company Everyman Media Group appointed former Cote Restaurant boss Alex Scrimgeour as chief executive.

The company, which was forced to close its cinemas during the two national lockdowns, is preparing to rebuild after the pandemic.

Scrimgeour was chief executive of Cote Restaurant, which entered administration in September due to the pressure of the coronavirus crisis, for five years.

During his tenure he introduced the casual dining chain’s e-commerce brand ‘Cote at Home’.

Paul Wise, executive chairman, said: “The appointment reinforces our optimism in life beyond Covid.”

DLA Piper strengthens UK Government Affairs practice

Law firm DLA Piper has hired the former chair of the UK’s competition watchdog as a political consultant.

Lord Andrew Tyrie’s appointment is part of the law firm’s mission to strengthen its UK government affairs practice.

JP Douglas-Henry, co-chair of litigation and arbitration at DLA Piper, said the appointment reflected how quickly business regulation has changed in the light of Covid-19 and Brexit.

He added that it is important “for companies and organisations to proactively engage with government on policy issues of relevance to them in such a rapidly changing environment.”

City watchdog announces two new executive appointments

The City regulator has made two new executive director appointments.

Sheldon Mills has been appointed as executive director of consumers and competition and Siobhan Sheridan as chief people officer at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mills will head a new division focused on the FCA’s consumer protection and competition objectives.

Formerly executive director of strategy and competition, he led the FCA’s response to ensure industry support for consumers during the pandemic.

Sheridan joins the FCA as from the Ministry of Defence where she was responsible for their diversity and inclusion strategy.