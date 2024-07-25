Snack hack: Tesco follows Sainsbury’s with ice cream meal deal

The news has brought joy to lunchers in want of a sweet treat

Sainsbury’s and Tesco have taken meal deal enthusiasts by storm, with a new item added to their popular lunchtime offer.

Now, in addition to your usual sandwich and drink, you can pick up an ice cream or lolly to complete your meal deal at both supermarkets.

At Tesco, this could see you set with a club sandwich, Remedy kombucha and Magnum ice cream for as little as £3.40 with a club card, or £3.90 without.

Meanwhile at Sainsbury’s, if you so wish, you could spoil yourself to a sushi main, Diet Coke and a palette-cleansing Solero for £3.75. The news has provided consolation for regular Sainsbury’s meal-dealers, who saw the price of a meal deal hiked from £3.50 mere weeks ago.

Magnums, Calippos, Feasts, Twisters, Cadbury Flake cones and Oreo ice cream sandwiches are also available in the new deal.

The news has sparked midday mayhem, with shoppers rejoicing at the prospect of a new little treat to brighten up their day.

But that’s not all.

PSA: You can get ice cream as your 'snack' in the Sainsburys meal deal. Magnums, twisters, cornettos, the lot. I just had a magnum as a mid afternoon snack and life has never been better. — Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) July 24, 2024

It turns out, there are other meal deal options that continue to evade even the most regular of supermarket visitors.

Bakery items, including croissants, danishes and pastel de natas, are also available as snacks in both Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s meal deals, for example, while City sources have also revealed at Tesco you may get a coffee from any of their Costa Express machines.

This news could be welcome to shoppers eager for a cold sweet fix yet battling rocketing ice cream prices. Yesterday it was reported that ice cream and lolly prices are up by 30 per cent, new analysis from Which has shown. A three-pack of Solero rose by over a third to £2.75 over the past 24 months.

The most alarming increase concerns Cornetto strawberry ice cream cones – a six pack has risen by a whopping near 40 per cent since 2022.