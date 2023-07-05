Smart Idea to play Lor’s galloper against the favourite

Smart Idea (red and green) is a four-time winner over six furlongs at Happy Valley

YOU DON’T need to be a rocket scientist to know that Reward Smile will go off as a short-priced favourite in the Waterfall Bay Park Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The former UK galloper, who was then trained by Hugo Palmer, now represents the all-conquering John Size and Zac Purton partnership, and already has a win in Hong Kong by his name after he scored on his debut back in April.

Life hasn’t gone according to plan since then, with three consecutive runner-up spots, including when chasing home Wonder Kit from a wide draw on his latest appearance just over a fortnight ago.

This time, with an important inside gate in his favour, his chance looks obvious, but in a typical ultra-competitive handicap it may pay to look elsewhere to find some value.

One horse who stands out like a sore thumb is the Frankie Lor-trained SMART IDEA, a winner of four races, who has finished in the frame in nine of his 14 starts over the course and distance.

The four-year-old suffered a setback with a bleeding attack back in January but returned to the track after a four-month absence looking a rejuvenated galloper.

After catching the eye when beaten in a three-way photo on his return in May, he subsequently suffered slight interference, before finishing strongly and closing fast behind Dancing Code last month.

His closing sectional times in that contest make for impressive reading, with his final split times all faster than the standard.

With a middle draw that should allow him to take up his preferred midfield spot, he is capable of causing a surprise with his customary late charge down the home straight.

POINTERS

Smart Idea (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley