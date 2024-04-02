Newnham’s Dragon looks set to keep punters Singing

Trainer Mark Newnham is looking for back-to-back wins from Sing Dragon

IT IS difficult to oppose the Mark Newnham-trained SING DRAGON, who seeks to successfully follow up last month’s impressive course and distance win in the Yau Kom Tau Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

On only his third race in the city, the former Australian galloper led from pillar to post and bounded clear in the closing stages, with pilot Karis Teetan having the luxury of looking at the big screen close to the winning line.

That form reads well and, despite an eight-pound penalty, he should produce a similar display again.

It is worth mentioning, however, that last season’s top all-weather specialist Youthful Deal is looking back to his best and can leave his recent form well behind.

The Frankie Lor top-weight and four-time winner has proved a bitter disappointment this season and now finds himself dropped down in class and racing off a one-pound lower mark than for his last win.

Equipped with blinkers for the first time and a recent encouraging trial suggesting he could be back to his best, he is set to pose a major threat.

All-weather racing is always difficult to evaluate and finding winners can be difficult, but it is worth keeping a close eye on Hakka Radiance, who takes his chance in the Stonecutters Island Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

The former UK galloper, then known as Tempered Soul, was a winner on the polytrack at Chelmsford, and also finished fifth in the competitive Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last June.

His form figures make for desperate reading since arriving in Hong Kong, but he trialled for the first time on dirt last week and looked a completely different and much improved performer.

POINTERS

Sing Dragon 2.45pm Sha Tin