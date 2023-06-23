Cruz offers punters a Peach

Tony Cruz is confident he has a good horse on his hands in The Best Peach

THERE never seems to be a week that goes by in Hong Kong racing when the name of high-class galloper Tuchel is not on the race card.

The New Zealand-bred galloper, who represents the all-conquering partnership of trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton, has already danced eight times this season, and is yet to finish out of the frame.

Having improved 30 pounds, according to the official handicapper, since his current campaign started, it’s anyone’s guess how much he has left in the locker after such a long season, and especially against proven Group performers in the Group Three Premier Plate Handicap (12.05pm) over nine furlongs.

The fact that the master trainer John Size saddles him again for the third time in a month must show his well-being, and there was a lot to like about his gallant third when carrying top-weight on a rain-soaked track just over a fortnight ago.

Opposition includes Tourbillon Diamond, winner of this corresponding contest last season, Senor Toba, a winner over the course and distance in February, and talented but disappointing Panfield.

Lurking at the bottom of the handicap is the Tony Cruz-trained THE BEST PEACH, a winner of four of his five races when trained in the UK by Clive Cox, and only tasting defeat when fourth in the 30-runner Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last year.

Having been strongly fancied when stepped up to nine furlongs in the race that Tuchel finished third in recently, the son of Twilight Sun lost all chance with a slow start and never saw daylight for the whole of the race.

He is clearly much better than that form and, with trainer Tony Cruz holding high expectations about the four-year-old racing in top company next season, he is worth taking a chance with off bottom-weight.

POINTERS

The Best Peach (e/w) 12.05pm Sha Tin