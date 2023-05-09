Erimo to bring John Size closer to the Championship

John Size is comfortably on track to win his 12th Hong Kong Trainers’ Championship

A FLURRY of winners for trainer John Size in the past fortnight, including a winning treble at Sha Tin on Sunday, has now put the ‘The Master Trainer’ firmly in control of winning his 12th Hong Kong trainers’ title.

With his nearest pursuer, Frankie Lor, 10 winners behind in the championship race, it’s also worth pointing out that Size has been throwing everything but the kitchen sink in pursuit of winners recently, saddling 48 runners at the last five meetings.

It was only a few years back that seeing a John Size galloper on the all-weather surface was likened to spotting a UFO in the sky, but times have changed.

The 68-year-old Australian sends seven raiders to Sha Tin, and it would be a brave man to reckon he will come away empty handed.

The likes of dirt specialists Shining Fortune in the second division of the Piper’s Hill Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs, and Amazing Teens in the Sha Tin Pass Handicap (1.45pm) over nine furlongs, both have good chances, while down-in-class Red Desert is dangerous in the first division of the Piper’s Hill Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

His best chance on the card, however, should prove to be ERIMO, who seeks to resume winning form in the Hung Mui Kuk Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

Having spread-eagled rivals when winning from just a 3lb lower mark on turf earlier in the season, the five-year-old subsequently showed a liking for all-weather racing when chasing home progressive Hava Nageela on his first attempt on the surface last month.

A reproduction of that form, with a favourable draw a bonus, should be good enough to get him back into the winners’ circle.

POINTERS

Erimo 3.15pm Sha Tin