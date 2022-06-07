Lor’s progressive galloper can prove too strong for his Peers

Frankie Lor and Joao Moreira linked up for Excellent Peers’ last success over the course and distance

PROMISING New Zealand-bred galloper EXCELLENT PEERS finally came good with a convincing victory over the course and distance a fortnight ago, and it would be folly to oppose the four-year-old backing that up in division two of the Dandelion Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This son of New Zealand Classic-winning sire Jimmy Choux, never looked in danger in that contest, beating Exuberant in a quick time, and is certainly capable of defying a six-pound penalty.

Having previously finished an encouraging runner-up on a soft surface last month, and once again housed in a favourable inside stall, he should also get the run of the race.

When trainer Frankie Lor and jockey Joao Moreira have teamed up this season, it’s been a recipe for success.

The combination has already a near 39-percent win strike-rate for the current campaign, and that’s likely to improve further.

See U Again looks the obvious threat, after being checked-up in the early part of the race and then dashing late to finish third behind Charming Steed on his most recent start last month.

Having been well supported in his last three races he is fast becoming costly to follow though, and his stable haven’t been firing recently, with just one winner from their last 75 runners.

Top-weight Mighty Valor could make more appeal for forecast backers, having won on soft ground in the past.

The Australian-bred five-year-old finds himself down in class again, due to the fact you would have needed a telescope to find him in seven runs this season.

However, he did produce an eye-catching trial around this circuit late last month when leading from start to finish and has front-running specialist jockey Lyle Hewitson in the saddle.

POINTERS

Excellent Peers 2.45pm Happy Valley