Douglas Whyte’s charge can Zoom home to claim the spoils

Douglas Whyte has saddled 22 winners so far this season

THERE will be plenty of interest in how expensive purchase Unbelievable performs when making his first appearance in Hong Kong in the Red Packet Handicap (8.40am) over a mile.

The Frankie Lor-trained colt has a pedigree to die for, being a son of American champion Justify and out of a dam sired by Galileo.

The striking chestnut galloper was saddled by Aidan O’Brien last year, when known as Bertinelli, and won the competitive 10-furlong London Gold Cup at Newbury, before then finishing a close-up third in the King George V Handicap over 12 furlongs at Royal Ascot in June.

After costing a fortune when sold to his new Hong Kong connections following Royal Ascot, Unbelievable arrived in his new surroundings in September and took up track work shortly afterwards.

With the next month’s Hong Kong Derby as the primary target for the four-year-old, trainer Lor has been under immense pressure to get his stable charge fit and ready for his main assignment, but has only trialled him twice and he is unlikely to be 100 percent fit for his first test on Monday.

Opposition includes the John Size-Zac Purton partnership, associated with top-weight and likely favourite Sweet Encounter, who scored an overdue victory at the end of last month.

The Caspar Fownes-trained The Heir makes the shortlist, stepping up to a mile for the first time, while the Tony Cruz-trained California Voce and improving Silver Up also catch the eye.

In an open looking race, which also includes another former UK galloper called Connemara Coast, who now races under the name of Soleil Fighter, it may be worth taking a chance with outsider ZOOM BOOM.

The Douglas Whyte-trained galloper never saw daylight down the home straight when finishing behind useful Storm Rider over seven furlongs on his last start, but is now reunited with smart five-pound claiming rider Angus Chung, who won on the six-year-old back in November.

In what looks an intriguing contest, Zoom Boom is capable of outrunning his odds and making the frame.

POINTERS

Zoom Boom (e/w) 8.40am Sha Tin