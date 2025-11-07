SLB: FIBA recognition allows us to broaden basketball reach at home and abroad

Super League Basketball say official recognition from the sport’s governing body FIBA will allow clubs to “nurture talent, develop venues and broaden their reach at home and abroad”.

The move follows recognition on Thursday in a move that brings SLB into the FIBA ecosystem after an earlier suspension of the British Basketball Federation for failing to avoid and then mend a split between the two warring factions.

A letter was sent to the BBF on Monday, penned by SLB interim chair Sanjay Bhandari, rejecting a compromise offer proposed by the British Basketball Federation to end their feud.

But the recognition and licensing of Super League Basketball means a ban on Great Britain’s men’s team competing has been lifted ahead of World Cup 2027 later this month.

“We have been working quietly and diligently to secure a sustainable and positive pathway for top-flight basketball in the UK,” said Bhandari, interim independent chair of Super League Basketball.

Reacting to the news Bhandari thanked FIBA “for their cooperation and continued support throughout this process”, adding that, “together, we have reached a solution that gives our clubs the confidence they deserve and provides our fans with peace of mind after a challenging period for the sport.”

FIBA ending basketball chaos?

It follows the chief executive of the Great Britain Basketball League trying to make peace with the existing clubs, saying they have no objection to the current nine clubs continuing to run Super League Basketball. They further said, as revealed in City AM, that they will not hinder their attempts to sign overseas players by lobbying the Home Office to withhold Governing Body Endorsements (GBEs).

Added Bhandari on Thursday: “We are delighted to support Marc Steutel and the GB Men’s team in their upcoming qualification campaign. SLB has a proud history of backing our national teams, and that commitment remains unwavering.

“FIBA’s recognition is transformative and means that our plans to drive SLB forward as an ambitious, high-growth sports organisation can progress at pace.

“We look ahead with excitement as we work closely with FIBA, UK Sport, and the UK Government to ensure the sport achieves the success it deserves across all areas.”

