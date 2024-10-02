Sky Sports strike back at rival TNT with England cricket rights win

England’s tour of Pakistan will be the first overseas series on Sky Sports for 18 months

England’s forthcoming Test matches in Pakistan will be shown on Sky Sports after the broadcaster loosened rival TNT Sports’ grip on overseas series.

Ben Stokes’s side are due to play three Tests against Pakistan, starting on Monday in Multan.

The second Test at the same venue is on 15-19 October and the series concludes in Rawalpindi on 24-28 October.

Sky’s late deal for the UK broadcast rights is their first for the England men’s team since March 2023, when they played two white-ball series in Bangladesh.

The tourists won the one-day internationals 2-1 but were whitewashed in the T20s.

Since then TNT Sports has shown England’s tour to the West Indies in December 2023, which saw them lose ODI and T20 series, and the team’s 4-1 Test series defeat in India earlier this year.

England’s tour to India was the first of three that will be shown on TNT Sports, with the Warner Bros Discovery owned broadcaster also agreeing the rights for further series in 2025 and 2028.

Stokes is set to return to the England team in Pakistan after missing the series win over Sri Lanka with a hamstring injury.

The three matches form part of the ICC World Test Championship, in which England currently sit fourth. Pakistan are eighth and have won just three of their last 17 matches.

England whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 on their last visit to the country, with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took a five-for on his Test debut.

“We’re really excited to be returning to Pakistan for this three-match men’s Test tour in October,” said England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould.

“Our last men’s Test tour of Pakistan produced some memorable matches and I’m sure fans can look forward to more exciting cricket across this forthcoming series.”