Six Nations: England embarking on ambitious ‘project reset’ ahead of Six Nations, but Robshaw says they have time

While much of the England squad for this year’s Six Nations remains unchanged from the group who competed – and flopped – last year, it’s project reset at Twickenham as the Rugby Football Union hopes to inject fresh momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Former captain Steve Borthwick has taken the wheel of the England ship after ex-coach Eddie Jones was forced to walk the plank and the focus has shifted to the basics: can they simply be competitive in this year’s Championship?

It all begins for them on Saturday with the Calcutta Cup against Scotland, a fixture they’ve failed to dominate for the last few years. A 13-6 win three years ago at Murrayfield is England’s only positive result in this match since their last win at Twickenham against Scotland in 2017.

There is enough time

It’s a short run-up for England, who have been in camp with Borthwick for just a week.

“I think there is [enough time to turn it around], it’s going to be a tough Six Nations,” former England captain Chris Robshaw.

“As a coach you only ever have that two-week window to get a team up to speed. During that camp earlier in the month they’ll feed back to players and say they want X, Y and Z.

“They go around the clubs and touch base, so you’re very much in the loop.”

Robshaw, speaking on behalf of Sage Insights, added: “To be one of the best players, you have to be able to adapt and change your game quickly, to fit a structure and fit a model.

“The best players can do that quickly, it doesn’t take them a month to do it.”

Yo-yo England

England’s Six Nations Championships since the 2015 World Cup have seen them finish top with a Grand Slam, first, fifth, second, top, fifth and third. It is fair to say the side yo-yoed under Jones.

But Borthwick brings a grit and toughness to the side that may resonate with the significant number of Leicester Tigers and Saracens among them, alongside defence coach Kevin Sinfield – whom many say cannot do much wrong.

Throw in temporary attack coach Nick Evans of Harlequins and suddenly you’ve got a set-up which takes the form attributes from the domestic Premiership and places them into an international environment.

Of course every England player, coach and fan would take a Wooden Spoon at this year’s Championship if it meant challenging at the World Cup but the Six Nations captures the fan mood, and a good performance will see thousands get behind the national team.

England are down a few men – including Dan Kelly, Henry Slade and Courtney Lawes – but they’ve got the depth to continue challenging.

It’s a new beginning at Twickenham, and the opening chapter will be written on Saturday in the world’s oldest international rugby fixture. No pressure.