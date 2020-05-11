Sir Keir Starmer: Coronavirus roadmap 'needs clear directions'

Sir Keir Starmer has called for greater clarity from the government on its coronavirus recovery strategy in his first televised address.

The leader of the opposition was granted a four-minute televised address by the BBC to respond to Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s last night in which he laid out the government’s plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read more: Revealed: Government’s 50-page plan to end coronavirus lockdown

Read more: UK social distancing eased under lockdown exit strategy

The government has been criticised by some for its new guidance being too confusing.

Its first stage will see some sectors – such as construction, manufacturing, food production and scientific research – go back to work this week.

From Wednesday, people will be able to socialise in public spaces with their household or with one friend not from their household.

The second and third stages, which will happen on 1 June and 4 July at the earliest, will see more businesses and schools opened.

Starmer said the so-called “roadmap” left many questions unanswered and that “what we needed from the Prime Minister last night was clarity and reassurance”.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Prime Minister said he was setting out a road map, but if we’re to complete the journey safely a roadmap needs clear directions,” he said.

“So many of us have questions that need answering.

“How can we be sure our workplaces are now safe to return to? How can we get to work safely if we need public transport to do so? How can millions of people go back to work while balancing childcare and caring responsibilities?”

Starmer added that the UK “can’t go back to business as usual” after the crisis.

“We can’t go back to a society where we clap our carers once a week but where half of our care workers are paid less than the real living wage,” he said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Government U-turns on face mask advice

“We can’t go back to a society where we pay tribute to the heroes of the Second World War, but see our care homes as an afterthought.

“And we can’t go back to a country where we don’t invest in our public services, but expect our frontline workers to protect us.”