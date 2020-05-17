Sunday 17 May 2020 5:11 pm

Sir James Dyson tops rich list as coronavirus hits mega-wealthy

Entrepreneur Sir James Dyson has climbed to the top of the Sunday Times’ annual rich list, which saw the combined wealth of its 1,000 constituents fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyson, who takes the top spot for the first time, saw his net worth increase by £3.6bn in the last year, despite a £500m investment in an electric car that will never be produced.

The increase means that the businessman is now worth £16.2bn in total. 

However, for many people on the list, the coronavirus crisis has meant a decline in their net wealth, with the full impact yet to be known.

Although in February the Sunday Times predicted that the total number of billionaires on the list would increase to 160, in reality it fell by four to 147.

Furthermore, the minimum wealth required to make the list remained at £120m, despite forecasts that it would rise to £125m.

The biggest losers were the Hinduja family of tycoons, and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who both saw their net worth fall £6bn. 

The losses meant Ratcliffe’s wealth declined to £12bn, which means he falls from third to fifth in the list.

The 20 richest people in Britain

2020 Rank2019 RankNameSource of Wealth2020 WealthRise/Fall
15Sir James Dyson and familyHousehold goods and technology£16.2bn+£3.6bn
2=1Sri and Gopi Hinduja and familyIndustry and finance£16bn-£6bn
2=2David and Simon ReubenProperty and internet£16bn-£2.664bn
44Sir Leonard BlavatnikInvestment, music and media£15.781bn+£1.411bn
53Sir Jim RatcliffeChemicals£12.15bn-£6bn
66Kirsten and Jorn RausingInheritance and investment£12.1n-£156m
78Alisher UsmanovMining and investment£11.68bn+£341m
813Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and familyRetailing£10.53bn+£30m
97Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de CarvalhoInheritance, brewing and banking£10.3bn-£1.7bn
1014The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor familyProperty£10.295bn+£195m
1110Mikhail FridmanIndustry£10.234bn-£666m
129Roman AbramovichMining£10.156bn-£1.065bn
1316Marit Rausing and familyPackaging£9.59bn-£16m
1415Ernesto and Kirsty BertarelliPharmaceuticals£9.2bn-£511m
1512Anil AgarwalMining£8.5bn-£2.07bn
1619Denise, John and Peter CoatesGambling£7.166bn+£310m
1717Sir David and Sir Frederick BarclayProperty, media and internet retailing£7bn-£1bn
1820Earl Cadogan and familyProperty£6.817bn-£33m
1911Lakshmi Mittal and familySteel£6.781bn-£3.888bn
2018John Fredriksen and familyShipping and oil services£6.625bn-£918m
Last week it was reported that Ineos’ energy venture, Petroineos, was seeking a £500m loan from the government due to the current crisis. 

For the first time, there are 25 women billionaires among the 1,000 richest people in Britain and a total of 150 women in the list who have, or share, personal fortunes worth £120m or more.

The list’s compiler Robert Watts said: “Ever since the financial crisis of 2008-09 the Britain’s wealthiest people have become richer and richer. 

“Covid-19 has called time on their golden period. This year’s Rich List paints a picture of Britain on the brink of calamity – two months after lockdown and already billions of pounds have been wiped out”.

