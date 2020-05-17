Sir James Dyson tops rich list as coronavirus hits mega-wealthy

Entrepreneur Sir James Dyson has climbed to the top of the Sunday Times’ annual rich list, which saw the combined wealth of its 1,000 constituents fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyson, who takes the top spot for the first time, saw his net worth increase by £3.6bn in the last year, despite a £500m investment in an electric car that will never be produced.

The increase means that the businessman is now worth £16.2bn in total.

However, for many people on the list, the coronavirus crisis has meant a decline in their net wealth, with the full impact yet to be known.

Although in February the Sunday Times predicted that the total number of billionaires on the list would increase to 160, in reality it fell by four to 147.

Furthermore, the minimum wealth required to make the list remained at £120m, despite forecasts that it would rise to £125m.

The biggest losers were the Hinduja family of tycoons, and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who both saw their net worth fall £6bn.

The losses meant Ratcliffe’s wealth declined to £12bn, which means he falls from third to fifth in the list.

The 20 richest people in Britain

2020 Rank 2019 Rank Name Source of Wealth 2020 Wealth Rise/Fall 1 5 Sir James Dyson and family Household goods and technology £16.2bn +£3.6bn 2= 1 Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family Industry and finance £16bn -£6bn 2= 2 David and Simon Reuben Property and internet £16bn -£2.664bn 4 4 Sir Leonard Blavatnik Investment, music and media £15.781bn +£1.411bn 5 3 Sir Jim Ratcliffe Chemicals £12.15bn -£6bn 6 6 Kirsten and Jorn Rausing Inheritance and investment £12.1n -£156m 7 8 Alisher Usmanov Mining and investment £11.68bn +£341m 8 13 Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family Retailing £10.53bn +£30m 9 7 Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho Inheritance, brewing and banking £10.3bn -£1.7bn 10 14 The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family Property £10.295bn +£195m 11 10 Mikhail Fridman Industry £10.234bn -£666m 12 9 Roman Abramovich Mining £10.156bn -£1.065bn 13 16 Marit Rausing and family Packaging £9.59bn -£16m 14 15 Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli Pharmaceuticals £9.2bn -£511m 15 12 Anil Agarwal Mining £8.5bn -£2.07bn 16 19 Denise, John and Peter Coates Gambling £7.166bn +£310m 17 17 Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay Property, media and internet retailing £7bn -£1bn 18 20 Earl Cadogan and family Property £6.817bn -£33m 19 11 Lakshmi Mittal and family Steel £6.781bn -£3.888bn 20 18 John Fredriksen and family Shipping and oil services £6.625bn -£918m thesundaytimes.co.uk/richlist

Last week it was reported that Ineos’ energy venture, Petroineos, was seeking a £500m loan from the government due to the current crisis.

For the first time, there are 25 women billionaires among the 1,000 richest people in Britain and a total of 150 women in the list who have, or share, personal fortunes worth £120m or more.

The list’s compiler Robert Watts said: “Ever since the financial crisis of 2008-09 the Britain’s wealthiest people have become richer and richer.

“Covid-19 has called time on their golden period. This year’s Rich List paints a picture of Britain on the brink of calamity – two months after lockdown and already billions of pounds have been wiped out”.