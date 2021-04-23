Dom Cummings denies leaking PM's texts with James Dyson

Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings has this evening denied being the source of the leak of the Prime Minister’s texts to James Dyson.

Writing in his blog, Cummings denied being the source of the leaks, saying he was “not directly or indirectly the source”.

“I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages.”

It comes after widespread reports that the former Vote Leave supremo was responsible for the leaks.

The Times, Daily Telegraph and The Sun all reported comments from an insider naming Cummings as the source.

Cummings left Number 10 last year following a power struggle at Downing Street. A source said that Cummings was “bitter” about his exit, hence the leaks.

The leak of the texts to Sir James, in which Johnson promised the entrepreneur he would “fix” a tax issue for Dyson staff working to develop ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year, was not the first time the Prime Minister’s messages have been made public.

Johnson was sent a text message by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a bid to buy Newcastle United ran into difficulties last June.

No 10 had initially said there would not be a probe into how the exchange with Sir James was made public, but a change of course was announced yesterday as it said an internal inquiry will be led by the Cabinet Office.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “I can confirm that, yes, we have instructed the Cabinet Office to look into this.”