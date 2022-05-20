UK Rich List 2022: Who have the biggest fortunes among Britain’s 177 billionaires?

Sir James Dyson

Billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion.

There were a record 177 billionaires in the UK, according to the figures.

James Dyson up, Roman Abramovich down

The list featured a number of recognisable figures including Dyson vacuum entrepreneur James Dyson.

However, Roman Abramovich slipped out of the top 20 and fellow Russians Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman dropped down the list after the value of their assets was hammered by financial measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These are the 20 richest people in the UK according to the Rich List:

Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family – £28.47 billion

Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

David and Simon Reuben and family – £22.26 billion

Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £20 billion

Guillaume Pousaz – £19.26 billion

Lakshmi Mittal and family – £17 billion

Christoph Henkel and family – £15 billion

Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £13.5 billion

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £11.42 billion

Michael Platt – £10 billion

Alisher Usmanov – £10 billion

The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.73 billion

Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.6 billion

Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.49 billion

Anil Agarwal – £9.2 billion

Denise, John and Peter Coates – £8.64 billion

John Fredriksen and family – £8.31 billion

Mikhail Fridman – £8.22 billion

Moshe Kantor – £8 billion