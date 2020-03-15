Sir Ian Cheshire to join BT as non-executive director

Former head of department store Debenhams Sir Ian Cheshire is on the brink of being named as a non-executive director at telecoms giant BT.

Sky News reported that Sir Ian’s appointment could be announced as early as this week, in a boardroom coup for Britain’s largest telecoms firm.

Sir Ian, who currently chairs Barclays’ UK retail bank, could be in line to replace Nick Rose as BT’s senior independent director, as Rose is due to leave the board soon.

With spells at Sears and Kingfisher before a three-year stint at Debenhams, Sir Ian is a veteran of the UK’s retail sector, and also has extensive experience of working with government.

As the government’s senior independent director, he also sits on the board of the Cabinet Office.

Sir Ian’s appointment comes with the telecoms giant in talks with the government about a multi-billion-pound programme to build full-fibre broadband networks across the country.

He will be the latest fresh face to join the firm, which has undergone a revamp since new chief executive Philip Jansen took charge last February.

Last week Jansen tested positive for coronavirus, which means he is currently running the firm whilst in isolation at home, as are some of his colleagues.

City A.M. has contacted BT for comment.