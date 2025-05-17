Single parents are being silently discriminated against in the workplace

Over half of single parents have considered leaving their jobs due to poor support, according to a new report

Single parents are being silently discriminated against, but employers only hurt themselves by overlooking this talent pool, writes Orla Donoghue

One in four families in the UK is headed by a single parent. That’s not a fringe demographic. It’s a major part of the workforce. Yet too many workplaces are still built around outdated assumptions that don’t reflect this reality.

New research, which surveyed over 300 single parents across the UK, reveals the impact of this gap. Half of respondents are in roles below their skill level. More than 85 per cent avoid applying for jobs if flexibility isn’t clearly offered. Over half have considered leaving their jobs due to poor support. And just two per cent said their workplace currently offers effective support for single parents.

These aren’t isolated issues. They are symptoms of workplace systems that no longer fit the lives of many employees. And the cost to businesses? A quiet but serious talent drain.

Single-parent discrimination

A big part of the problem is that working parents are often viewed through the lens of a two-parent household. This assumption quietly shapes workplace policies, job design and how caregiving needs are accommodated. But single parents dchildon’t have the option of shared logistics. As the sole caregiver and income earner, single parents face unique pressures that current workplace structures often fail to account for.

Flexibility is frequently positioned as a benefit. Yet despite being offered on paper, flexibility often isn’t available in practice, limited by workplace norms and unspoken expectations. But for single parents, it’s not a perk. It’s a lifeline. Without it, juggling work and caregiving becomes unsustainable. Two-thirds of those dissatisfied in their current roles cited inflexible working as their biggest challenge.

Then there’s childcare: expensive and rarely structured around the real working day. For single parents, who don’t have another adult at home to fill the gaps, this often becomes the deciding factor in whether they can take on a certain role or stay in one at all.

These structural challenges are layered with something less visible but just as damaging: workplace perception. A 2022 survey by Single Parent Rights found that 59 per cent of single parents reported experiencing discrimination because of their single-parent status. Many single parents feel they are seen as less committed or less capable. Some report being passed over for opportunities, not due to lack of ability, but due to assumptions about what they can handle.

The consequences are clear. When people don’t feel seen or supported, they leave. Or they stay in roles far below their potential. That’s a huge loss, not just to the individuals involved, but to the businesses missing out on highly skilled, motivated employees with exceptional time management and problem-solving skills.

How to change the workplace

So, what can forward-thinking employers do?

Start by embedding flexibility into your operations, not just as a policy but as part of workplace culture. Make it visible in job adverts and interview processes. If it’s not clear, many won’t apply.

Look at how childcare barriers show up in your workforce. Consider whether your scheduling, expectations or location policies are unintentionally excluding talented people. You don’t need all the answers, but you do need to ask the right questions.

And most importantly, equip managers to lead with understanding. The majority of survey respondents said they wanted managers to have better training in how to support single parents. When managers understand the specific pressures this group faces, they can make meaningful adjustments, foster loyalty, improve wellbeing and build a more inclusive culture. Supporting single parents isn’t just compassionate, it’s smart, strategic leadership.

This isn’t just an inclusion issue. It’s a business one. Single parents are part of your talent pipeline. If you’re not designing systems that include them, you’re designing systems that exclude them.

And in a labour market where skills shortages are growing, that’s a risk employers can’t afford to ignore.

Orla Donoghue is the founder of Solas Coaching and author of the report Unlocking Potential: Building a Workplace that Works for Single Parents