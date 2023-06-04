Simply Be and Jacamo owner hopes for a rebound after bumpy few months

By:

Investors in online retailer N Brown will be looking for signs of recovery in its full year results this week after the firm paid out a hefty legal settlement and has struggled amid a broader slowdown in consumer spending.

N Brown, which owns brands such as Simply Be and Jacamo, reported a 7.6 per cent dip in revenues to £249.2m in the third quarter amid a slowdown in consumer spending amid the cost of living crisis.

It also handed £49.5m to Allianz insurance to settle a long-running dispute over its insurance products.

At the time, chief Steve Johnson warned that he expected to attract less customers over the next year due to a tough trading environment, describing the market as “soft”. 

“This, together with the difficult trading environment in FY23, means we will commence FY24 with lower active customers year-on-year,” Johnson said.

But the Manchester-headquartered retailer did not follow up its October profit warning with another one in January.

“Johnson reaffirmed his faith that the firm could meet the analysts’ consensus profit forecast of £57.5 million,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said. 

Shares in N Brown, which will post its full year results on Tuesday, have inched up just over 6 per cent since the start of this year to 27p.

A number of rival fashion retailers have also struggled in recent months. Both, Asos and Boohoo have posted dwindling revenues since reopening after the pandemic, with the latter posting a £91m loss.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.