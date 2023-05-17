ASOS share price recovers slightly after Mike Ashley’s Frasers raises stake

By:

Britain’s Frasers Group raised its stake in online fashion retailer ASOS, a filing showed on Wednesday, as the Mike Ashley-owned sportswear retailer continues its drive into a more premium market.

Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, increased its stake in ASOS to 7.4 per cent from a prior stake of more than 5 per cent, as of May 15.

Shares in ASOS, which have lost about 30 per cent of its value in the past week, were trading up 9 per cent by 11:05 GMT.

The increase in stake comes a week after ASOS swung to a first-half loss, hit by a squeeze on household budgets and forecast a further drop in sales.

Frasers, known for picking up stake in fellow retailers, currently owns a 2.6 per cent stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss , according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters – by Radhika Anilkumar

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.