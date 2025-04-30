Simone Ashley: Bridgerton and Sex Education star’s side hustle almost doubles in value

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley attends the Amazon MGM Studios’ Picture This New York Screening at NeueHouse Madison Square in March 2025. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

A production company founded by Bridgerton and Sex Education star Simone Ashley has almost doubled in value during its latest financial year.

Good Catch Entertainment, which is based in Worcestershire, has posted shareholder funds of £1.77m for the 12 months to the end of July 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

The latest total is up significantly from the £928,675 it reported in its prior year.

Simone Ashley, whose legal name is Simone Ashwini Pillai, joined the cast of Netflix hit Bridgerton in 2022 and also appeared in the streamer’s Sex Education series from 2019 to 2021.

She has also appeared in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and is to also feature in the new F1 film later this year.

The Bridgerton star’s TV work has included Broadchurch, Doctors and Casualty.

Good Catch Entertainment was set up in 2021 and counts Simone Ashley as its only shareholder.

The results for Simone Ashley’s side hustle comes after City AM reported in March that the fortune of Harry Potter star Rupert Grint jumped to more than £30m in the year before being hit by a hefty tax bill.

The actor’s wealth has increased from £27.7m to £30.6m, according to accounts filed with Companies House for the 12 months to 31 March, 2024.

The total is made up of £12.2m in investments, £4.5m in cash and £15.1m that he is owed, minus what he owes to creditors and other costs.

The accounts come after City AM reported in November 2024 that Rupert Grint’s appeal against HMRC imposing a £1.8m tax bill on him was dismissed, after a Tribunal upheld a Beatles clause against the actor’s tax affairs.