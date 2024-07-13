Siemens wind turbine workers in Hull to be balloted over strikes amid pay row

Unite said around 300 of its members at Siemens in Hull will vote in the coming weeks on whether to take industrial action.

The union said the workers, who construct wind turbine blades, are angry at a 4.5% pay offer plus an “opaque” incentive scheme.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Siemens is a colossally profitable company, yet wages at its Hull factory have fallen in real terms year on year.

“The company is using the bonus scheme to suppress wages and the workforce have had enough. Unite does not accept attacks on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Siemens’ Hull workers have their union’s total backing.”

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said: “We are in ongoing negotiations with Unite and are therefore surprised by the timing of this communication.

“We believe that negotiation is the best way to resolve any disagreement and are confident that we can reach agreement before any further action is taken.”

Alan Jones, PA