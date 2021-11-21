Shortages hit ASOS as Christmas gets closer

Shortages are reportedly hitting fashion retailer ASOS, forcing the giant to defer orders from suppliers, a few weeks before Christmas.

While some suppliers attribute this to labour shortages in the company warehouses, the firm says it is due to the global supply chain crisis, the Sunday Times reported.

“We have a robust, professionally organised global supply-chain operation that is functioning well… a small number of supplier orders have been deferred but this is normal for retailers.”

The news comes after ASOS went through a few rocky months. The company’s chairman Adam Crozier announced his departure in August while last month chief executive Nick Beighton left abruptly, following forecasts that the group would report profits between £110m and £140m, compared to £194m registered the previous year.