Short-term rentals can be a boon to property owners; providing a fresh source of

income during these uncertain times and helping to maintain financial security.

Those of us who are frequent travellers or have a second home that’s usually left empty can

embrace the opportunity to enter the short-let market and have the comfort of knowing

their home is in good hands. UnderTheDoormat provides homeowners with the

comfort of knowing their home is occupied through short and mid lets of anywhere

from three nights to six months. The dedicated homeowner team looks after you and

your home through every step, in line with the company’s Peace of Mind Pledge.

UnderTheDoormat offers market-leading insurance, guest vetting and personal check-

ins for every stay, as well as a professional cleaning service, covered by its 10-Point

Hygiene Promise.

