Shoppers begin 'cautious' return to stores as lockdown measures eased

Footfall at the UK’s retail destinations increased by a modest 3.3 per cent in the first week since lockdown measures were lifted, as Brits began taking tentative steps out of their homes.

According to retail intelligence analysts Springboard, last week’s increase was the fourth in six weeks, although it was considerably smaller than that recorded on the week of the previous bank holiday, when footfall rose 11.7 per cent.

The most significant increases were recorded in “destination” towns such as coastal or historic locations, which saw an 8.7 and 3.8 per cent rise respectively.

On the other hand, the nation’s high streets only saw footfall increase by 1.9 per cent, considerably less than shopping centres, which saw 5.4 per cent more shoppers.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “”It certainly appears that the relaxing of restrictions was well timed, as people had already started to venture out over the past six weeks.

“In fact, it appears that they are continuing to heed the government’s guidance and are adopting a cautious approach with regard to leaving their homes”, she added.

In April UK retail sales recorded their largest decline on record, plunging 19.1 per cent as shoppers remained in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not even a 59.7 per cent surge in the online sale of non-food items could offset the collapse in footfall.

According to the new data, shoppers in London defied the norm, with footfall declining 0.1 per cent in Greater London and 4.1 per cent in the centre of the capital.

By contrast in Wales footfall increased nine per cent, even though the principality’s administration is yet to formally ease measures.

After last week’s figures demonstrated the size of the threat to the UK’s shops, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said many businesses could be forced to close without further government support.

She said: “Monday’s recovery strategy was an opportunity missed to provide a clear and detailed roadmap, outlining when and how shops will reopen after 1 June, so that retail can help get the economy moving and the public can get all the goods they need.”