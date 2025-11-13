Sherry cask whisky: Five top sherry bombs for the perfect winter dram

Sherry cask whisky is one of the most popular and sought-after styles of whisky on the market, with sherry casks being used by Scotland’s distilleries for well over 200 years.

These casks, typically Spanish oak, were used to transport sherry from Spain to the UK and arrived in the ports of Glasgow and Leith in vast quantities. As a result, they became the go-to cask for the whisky industry.

The whisky is aged in sherry casks either for the entire maturation process or as part of the finishing process.

Sherried whisky typically boasts notes of dried fruits, nuts, and baking spices. This gives them a rich and festive character, making them a perfect accompaniment for the dark winter nights in the run-up to Christmas.

The sherry wine barrels used can differ significantly, with tremendous variation between sherry types like fino, manzanilla, amontillado, oloroso, and Pedro Ximénez, with the latter two, oloroso, and Pedro Ximénez, being the most popular.

City AM has teamed up with the Whisky Exchange to showcase some of the company’s most creative and innovative spirits. This month, it’s the turn of sherry cask whisky.

Here are the Whisky Exchange’s top five sherry bombs.

Bunnahabhain sherry cask whisky

Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength – 2025 Release

This limited release from Bunnahabhain is aged in ex oloroso sherry barrels and bottled at cask strength. It has loads of dried fruit, hazelnut, light florals, orange and baked apple. It’s big, rich and round with a dusting of cocoa powder, perfect for the nights drawing in.

£84.95. 56.4 per cent ABV

Glendronach

Glendronach Ode to the Embers Scotch Whisky

Glendronach has been producing big, rich sherry bombs for years, and this is their latest addition to the range. Ode to the Embers has all of those wonderful Christmas cake flavours, but on top is a delicious sweet smoky note that has you dreaming of firesides and bonfires.

£60.75. 48.4 per cent ABV

Whitlaw

Whitlaw 2013 – 11 Year Old – PX Finish – Signatory for The Whisky Exchange

The Whisky Exchange has partnered with Signatory, one of the best independent bottlers, to release this Island single malt Scotch whisky aged in a Pedro Ximenez cask. It has notes of treacle, dates, dried figs and roasted hazelnuts with a delicate smoke. Perfect for pairing with mince pies.

£84.95. 58 per cent ABV

Millstone

Millstone 2010 – 12 Year Old – PX Sherry Cask – Exclusive to The Whisky Exchange

Millstone, a Dutch distillery, really is the master of the sherry cask finish and is producing some incredible whisky. This 12-year-old Pedro Ximenez single cask is rich and powerful with plenty of fruit and sweet spice. This whisky can go head-to-head with any of the best Scotch whiskies and hold its own.

£72.95. 53.2 per cent ABV