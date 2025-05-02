Shell: FTSE 100 giants shares rise after unveiling buyback and profit hit

Shell’s profits dropped in the first-quarter.

Shell recorded a sharp fall in first-quarter profits on Friday, after crude oil priced weakened amid geopolitical uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 oil giant recorded adjusted earnings of $5.58bn (£4.2bn) for the first three months of the year.

Whilst this surpassed analyst expectations of $4.96, it marked a stark fall from the $7.73bn reported for the same period last year.

Shares in the energy firm rose over two per cent during early trading on Friday.

Crude oil reached a quarterly high on January 15, ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, at $82 per barrel.

But it declined in the months following and settled around $75 on March 31.

The reporting period narrowly missed Trump’s sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ levies on trading partners, which sent oil prices tumbling. A price of a barrel plummeted below $60 in the fallout of Trump’s erratic trade policy.

Shell’s cash flow from operations fell to $9.28bn in the first quarter, down from $13.6bn in the prior period.

Meanwhile, net debt climbed to $41.52bn, up from $38.81bn in the fourth quarter.

Shell announces another buyback

Shell showed strong performance in integrated gas with takings of $2.4bn and upstream at $2.34bn.

The company recorded a loss of $42m on renewables and energy solutions.

The firm announced a $3.5bn share buyback program, which it said it intends to complete ver the next three months. This marks Shell’s 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3bn in buybacks.

It added that total shareholder distributions paid over the last four quarters were 45 per cent of cash flow from operations, in line with its 40-50 per cent policy.

Wael Sawan, Shell’s chief executive, said the earnings were “another solid set of results”.

He added: “Our strong performance and resilient balance sheet give us the confidence to commence another $3.5 billion of buybacks for the next three months, consistent with the strategic direction we set out at our Capital Markets Day in March.”