Sharpening inflation concerns weigh on FTSE 100 retailers

Sharpening concerns over high inflation triggering a slowdown in consumer spending weighed on London markets today.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dropped 0.31 per cent to 7,510.54 points, while the mid-cap domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.09 per cent to 19,481.48 points.

Retailers dragged the City’s top indexes lower, signalling investors are worried households are set to slash consumption in response to inflation squeezing their finances, weighing on high street stores’ bottom lines.

Trainer retailer JD Sports was among the biggest fallers, shedding 1.3 per cent, while Britain’s largest supermarket, Tesco, lost 1.22 per cent.

FTSE 250-listed cult book maker Dr Martens dropped 1.53 per cent.

Forecasters at US investment bank Citi said yesterday inflation will climb to 18.6 per cent in the UK in January, led higher by the energy watchdog hiking the cap on bills to pass on higher wholesale gas prices.

The Bank of England has said the UK will tip into a 15-month long recession in the final months of this year.

Investors are also fretting over whether US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will roll back growing market expectations for a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes at his speech on Friday at the annual central banking symposium at Jackson Hole.

US stocks yesterday registered their worst day since June on the prospect of rising borrowing costs.

The pound was broadly flat against the dollar. Oil prices rose by more than one per cent.