I watched Tom Daley at London 2012 – now I’m diving with him at the Olympics

Noah Williams will be diving alongsside Tom Daley at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Diving alongside Tom Daley could be a daunting prospect, but Noah Williams believes it will take the pressure off as he prepares for a second Olympic appearance.

The Hoxton-born 23-year-old forms part of four formidable synchro pairs who are among the first Team GB divers to be selected for Paris 2024.

Williams, who took the plunge in his sport after seeing a flyer for Crystal Palace Diving Club, will help Daley mount his 10m synchro title defence after he won gold at Tokyo 2020 with Matty Lee.

The pair won World Championships silver together in February to qualify Team GB a quota place, almost 12 years on from when Williams watched Daley from the stands at London 2012.

Williams, who finished 27th in the men’s 10m platform in Tokyo, said: “It’s a lot more enjoyable sharing the whole event with someone and you share the pressure. It doesn’t feel as daunting, especially when it’s Tom.

“In Tokyo, I felt the pressure more from myself because people weren’t expecting anything from me.

“I think we have a good shot; anything can happen on the day, and we’ve done really well this year so I hope I can help him out.”

Williams is joined in the diving squad by fellow Londoners Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Scarlett Mew Jensen.

Spendolini-Sirieix, the daughter of First Dates star Fred Sirieix, made history with 10m synchro partner Lois Toulson last year when the pair became the first British divers to win a World Championship medal in a women’s event.

Mew Jensen quickly matched their success alongside Yasmin Harper in the 3m synchro with silver in Fukuoka, and both pairs’ head to Paris as back-to-back world medallists following a fruitful February in Doha.

Spendolini-Sirieix, 19, said: “With every experience, I’ve grown as a diver, as a woman, as a human being, to have these opportunities is so incredible.

“I feel so blessed to be able to compete for my country, my home nation, and my club. I’m representing not only my country but my family name.”

Team GB’s diving squad includes Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Scarlett Mew Jensen

Mew Jensen is also preparing for her second Olympics with best friend and Paris debutant Harper.

The pair became an unlikely duo following an injury to Mew Jensen’s original partner, Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, and head to France with a confidence-boosting world silver and bronze under their belts.

In Paris, they could bring home Team GB’s first medal of the Olympics.

She said: “If Yasmin and I can go out in the first event and show who we are then that’s what we will be proud of.

“A medal is such an incredible dream, that will be my dream for the rest of my life.”