FTSE 100 live: Fall in inflation fails to excite market, while Ocado shines

New numbers from the Office for National Statistics this morning showed the rate of price increases in the UK fell to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 was broadly flat this morning, signalling traders are looking through signs UK inflation has passed its peak and could be a downward trend this year.

The capital’s premier index edged 0.02 per cent higher to 7,852.81 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.04 per cent to 19,956.32 points.

Read more Inflation drops for second month in a row but experts warn rate has yet to pass its peak

New numbers from the Office for National Statistics this morning showed the rate of price increases in the UK fell to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent.

It is the second month inflation has dropped and the first time back-to-back decreases have been registered since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FTSE 100 ignores good inflation numbers to nudge lower

Source: ONS

Markets seemingly shrugged off the news.

Analysts said a sticky core rate of inflation – a more accurate measure of price pressures – raises the risk of the Bank of England hiking interest rates 50 basis points at its next meeting on 2 February to prevent high prices baking into the economy.

The inflation drop “reflects a more sudden than expected drop in petrol prices. What is more of an open question is the extent to which broader price pressures are easing back and whether the two per cent target is achievable over the next 2-3 years,” Philip Shaw, economist at Investec, said.

Core inflation was unchanged at more than six per cent.

Markets are about evenly split over whether governor Andrew Bailey and co will opt for a 25 or 50 point move

Stocks tend to weaken when central banks raise interest rates as bonds become more attractive and companies’ current earnings become less valuable.

The pound strengthened 0.35 per cent against the US dollar on the prospect of another BoE rate hike.

Middle-class favourite and online supermarket Ocado jumped to the top of the FTSE 100, adding more than five per cent. It has been a bit of a tear in 2023, helping to arrest last year’s dismal performance.