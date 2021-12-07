Shared Access secures £300m funding to grow wireless infrastructure portfolio

Shared Access, an independent operator who owns and operates high capability in-building wireless infrastructure at key venues such as the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the world-class Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, has secured £300m of long-term growth financing led by Post Road Group and Security Benefit this morning.

The new credit facility builds on the successful last four years’ funding relationship with Post Road Group and will fund Shared Access’s next round of investment in communications infrastructure.

Activity will be focused on Shared Access’s tower business and its in-building connectivity offering. Shared Access has designed and installed over 1,000 masts across the UK and Ireland.



“This new facility enables us to accelerate our pipeline growth, build new towers and grow our indoor connectivity business and provides capital to grow our wireless infrastructure portfolio through acquisitions,” said Chris Jackman, chief exec of Shared Access.

“It has been a tremendous pleasure to partner with the Shared Access team over the past four years to grow the company’s tower portfolio and in-building wireless solutions business. We believe that as the UK and Ireland continue to upgrade to 5G networks, Shared Access is well positioned to be a leading wireless infrastructure partner for carriers and businesses throughout the region,” commented Michael Bogdan, a Managing Partner at Post Road Group.