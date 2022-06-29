Serving Aces: Food and drink that will be a love match for Wimbledon

It’s officially time to board the Wimbledon hype train. But the world’s oldest tennis tournament is about more than just hitting a ball – it’s ingrained in the British social calendar. Here are some food and drinks offerings to enjoy as you watch.

Mix an ‘exotic coffee’ wimbledon cocktail

Wimbledon partner Lavazza has partnered with Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at the world’s best bar, the Connaught. Perrone has created two coffee cocktails that will be available at the event from 1 July and at the Connaught. But if you can’t wait, here’s how to make one at home:

Exotic Coffee Cocktail

• 75ml Mix of Sipsmith gin, Martini Ambrato, passionfruit & coffee cream

• 10ml sugar syrup

• Timur pepper essence

• Dried orange wheel garnish

Equipment

Mixing glass, mixing spoon, wine glass

Method

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass and strain into a white wine glass on ice.

Wimbledon food box

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks has prepared a Wimbledon food box designed to get you in the mood for tennis. The four course menu, available through his luxury meal kit company Made In Oldstead, also includes wine pairings from Banks’ canned wine company Banks Brothers.

The food is inspired by his Wimbledon-themed courses that won at the Great British Menu in 2017. Highlights include pan-roasted halibut fillet with umeboshi strawberries and fennel pollen, served with fresh strawberries, beetroots and turnip dressed in herb and elderflower vinegar.

There’s also Haytime, a honey-flavoured pastry topped with hay, custard, and raspberry gel. The box is available from 17 June to 9 July.

• £95, madeinoldstead.co.uk

Watch all the big games at Vinegar Yard

If you’re looking for a destination close to the City to catch the action, London Bridge’s Vinegar Yard is the place for you. It’s Summer of Screening will include all the big matches, which you can enjoy while sipping on cocktails from Bad Boy Pizza Society. You can also indulge in a spot of Love Island once the tennis is over.

• Vinegar Yard, 72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QX; vinegaryard.london

Eat in the brand new wimbledon treehouse

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to the event, you should head to the newly-launched Treehouse. Located above The Lawn, the venture will see Tom Sellers, the chef behind Restaurant Story, curating a menu of small plates that tennis lovers can enjoy while standing up and cheering for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

• Treehouse is part of the Wimbledon hospitality package