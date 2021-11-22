Service resumed: Waterloo and City line restored to pre-pandemic timetable

The Waterloo & City line is resuming a full service today, following 20 months of closures and restrictions.

It will now be restored to its usual timetable with trains running between 06:00 in the morning to 00:30 at night.

Trains will arrive at the platform every five minutes, increasing to three-minute intervals during peak times (06:30 – 09:30 and 16:00 – 19:00).

The route, which also known as “The Drain”, carries passengers from Waterloo to Bank.

The 1.5-mile, one-stop journey normally takes less than four minutes.

Without use of the line, travelling between both stations via the London Underground requires multiple tubes and at least four stops.

The line was closed by Transport for London (TfL) in March last year.

This followed government advice to work from home during the pandemic and staff shortages which have plagued London’s transport services.

Mayor Sadiq Khan first reduced services across the whole tube network following the outbreak of Covid-19 across the country.

Key service restored as the City springs to life

In June, TfL reopened the line during weekday peak hours only.

Passengers using the service have doubled since its re-opening, with City workers now returning to the capital amid offices reopening this autumn.

TFL recently reported the number of weekday passengers on the entire London Underground is regularly more than 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

City of London Corporation, the square mile’s governing body, welcomed the news.

Policy chair at the, Catherine McGuinness, said: “TfL’s resumption of a full service on the Waterloo and City line is yet another step in the sustainable recovery of the City, and for London generally.”

Meanwhile, the last stage of trial operations are now underway on the much-delayed Elizabeth line.

Crossrail’s CEO Mark Wild told the London Assembly that the service is undergoing its final phase of tests.

The line is expected to open to customers between Paddington and Abbey Wood next year.