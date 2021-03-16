Transport for London (TfL) is planning to reopen the Waterloo and City Tube line in May or June, a senior executive confirmed this morning.

Read more: Round the bend again: TfL buckles up for crunch time in latest funding talks

The line – London’s second-most intensively used after the Victoria line – has been closed since lockdown began a year ago.

Drivers from the line have been working on the Central line instead, which TfL has been prioritising over the lockdown period.

But speaking at TfL’s board meeting this morning, London Underground managing director Andy Lord confirmed the network was planning on reopening the line in the next couple of months.

“We want to be there to support the reopening of the City”, he said.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

He added that if there was a sudden surge in demand the Waterloo and City line could be opened sooner, but only at the detriment of Central line services.

Also this morning TfL commissioner Andy Byford confirmed that the operator has missed its self-appointed deadline of 16 March to agree a new funding deal with the government.

He said that it was looking like negotiations “would go right down to the wire”, as they did last May and in October.

Read more: TfL unveils design of new Piccadilly Line Tube trains

TfL is hoping to agree a multi-year deal with the Department for Transport in order to stabilise its devastated finances after the pandemic.