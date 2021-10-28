New: Waterloo & City line to operate all day by the end of November

THE WATERLOO and City Line will return to a full weekday service before the end of next month.

‘The Drain,’ which runs from Waterloo to Bank, has been running a limited services around morning and evening peaks since the service was restarted after pandemic lockdowns in June.

The service will run every three minutes at peak times and every five minutes outside of the rush hour.

Saturday service will not be restored but TfL are monitoring ridership usage, which is now at around 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the network.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the service would provide a “vital link to the City” as commuters and visitors return to the Square Mile as pandemic restrictions cease.

And speaking to City A.M. late last night, the City’s Lord Mayor William Russell said it was “absolutely brilliant news.”

“The line is synonymous with the City and I can’t wait to see the Square Mile getting back into full swing as visitors and workers return in force.”

