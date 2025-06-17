Serialise’s chance more than O-Kay in Kensington Palace

Trainer Jessica Harrington had her first Royal Ascot winner in 2018.

A FIELD of 24 go to post for the fiercely competitive looking Kensington Palace Stakes (5.35pm) for fillies over the straight mile.

Royal runner Rainbows Edge looks the one to beat, following a gutsy course and distance win on fast ground last month.

She looked a potential Group-class filly that day and she could be a class above these.

However, she must shoulder a massive 9st 12lbs and may just be vulnerable to one lurking from a more lenient mark.

The first that fits that bill is Irish raider SERIALISE for trainer Jessie Harrington who is no stranger to saddling a winner at the Royal meeting.

The four-year-old has winning form on fast ground from last summer and appears to have strengthened up over the winter.

She was a decent third at Cork on her reappearance over an inadequate seven furlongs and built on that next time when stepped up to today’s one mile trip with a brave second at the Curragh.

There is a chance she did a little too much too soon that day, but the eye was taken by the way she travelled and I’m hoping she will be ridden with a little more restraint this time.

She looks to have a nice each-way chance at 11/1 with Star Sports.

The other filly to take a chance on is another Irish hope in KAYHANA for Gavin Cromwell.

She was unlucky not to win on her first start for new connections at Gowran Park and has recently been purchased by the Amo Racing team.

There is a slight question mark over her ability to handle the ground, but at 12/1 that’s a risk worth taking.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Serialise 5.35pm Royal Ascot

Kayhana 5.35pm Royal Ascot