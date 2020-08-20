Self-isolating workers need more financial support, says Sadiq Khan

The Mayor of London has urged the government to provide more financial support for employees who are required to self-isolate.

Sadiq Khan has today written to the Chancellor and Health secretary calling for a further package to support workers and the businesses that employ them, should they have to quarantine.

He raised concerns that the current system does not provide adequate support, which puts them and their communities at risk.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock, Khan said “far too many Londoners are falling through the gaps or are unable to make ends meet.” He called on them to ensure entitlement to statutory sick pay (SSP), as a minimum.

“We cannot be in a situation where Londoners are forced into financial hardship for following public health advice and keeping their community safe.”

He claimed the UK is “falling behind the rest of the world” pointing to Germany where workers who are self-isolating are supported with payments for the first six weeks, equivalent to their net-wage.

Given the NHS Test and Trace service is still in its infancy, the mayor has said “we need to remove all barriers to engaging with the system”. Thousands of Londoners are not currently eligible to claim SSP because they are under the earnings threshold, while the self-employed could face no income if they are not working.

“Many Londoners are in insecure work, on zero hours contracts, in the gig economy, or rely on informal economies. We know that this is the case for many BAME Londoners, who we also know have been disproportionately impacted by the first wave of Covid-19,” Khan said. “It is simply unacceptable that the Government is not taking all the steps possible to protect and support these communities.”

The mayor recognised that some employers may not be able to support workers while they isolate. Khan has asked Sunak and Hancock to investigate a “Covid protection pay” scheme which would provide a higher level of compensation, without penalising employers.

This could take the form of a “short-term flexible furlough” under which the government would meet a higher percentage of a worker’s regular pay.

