Scottish Power stops staff catching flights in bid to hold back unnecessary emissions

Scottish Power, one of the UK’s largest energy suppliers, has stopped its workers from taking domestic flights in a bid to hold back emissions.

Staff must now travel by rail between the energy heavyweight’s offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, London and other cities in the country, the Telegraph first reported.

The moves comes with the UN’s flagship climate conference just weeks away, which is set to look at new policy that will help halt carbon emissions and reach net zero by 2050.

Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson said: “Three years ago we made the decision to go 100 per cent green and only generate electricity from renewable sources.

“Since then, we have been looking at other steps our company can take to reduce our carbon emissions.

“One of the decisions we’ve made is to reduce air travel, with all journeys between our sites around the UK now being made by rail.”

Scottish Power has also pledged to transition its vehicles under 3.5 tons to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, as decarbonising the transport industry will be high on the agenda for the upcoming climate conference.

The company has also begun installing more EV chargers on its sites to help employees in their own shift towards electric models.

“Decarbonising transport is critical on the journey to net zero,” Anderson added.

“We’re even trialling an innovative project at our flagship East Anglia One offshore wind farm to use waste vegetable oil to help power crew transfer vessels.”