ZincFive Surpasses 2 GW Milestone Underscoring Commercial Adoption of Nickel-Zinc in Data Centers

ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, has surpassed 2 gigawatts (GW) in power delivered or contracted globally, reinforcing the growing adoption of nickel-zinc as a preferred alternative to legacy battery technologies in data center infrastructure.

This milestone reflects accelerating customer demand for solutions that deliver high power density, superior safety, and long-term sustainability without compromise. Compared to lead-acid and lithium-ion systems, ZincFive’s patented nickel-zinc chemistry offers a compact footprint and delivers lower lifecycle emissions without the risk of thermal runaway – making it an increasingly strategic choice for modern power architectures.

That momentum is further driven by ZincFive’s expanding portfolio. The BC Series, including the BC 2 AI battery cabinet, is designed to support both traditional backup requirements and, increasingly, AI-driven dynamic power environments. In parallel, the recently announced NiZn Retrofit Kit extends these benefits to existing infrastructure, which will enable operators to easily upgrade lead-acid systems within the same cabinet footprint, reducing cost, complexity, and disruption across brownfield data center environments.

“As ZincFive continues to scale, surpassing 2 gigawatts reflects both the performance of our technology and the confidence our customers place in it,” said Tod Higinbotham, CEO of ZincFive. “As global adoption accelerates, we are scaling to meet demand while continuing to advance battery technology that delivers performance, safety, and sustainability without tradeoffs.”

To support this growth, ZincFive continues to expand its manufacturing and operational capabilities to meet increasing global demand.

ZincFive’s leadership in nickel-zinc technology has been widely recognized, including multiple appearances on TIME’s America’s and World’s Top GreenTech Companies lists, an Edison Award for Resilient and Sustainable Solutions, and CleanTech Breakthrough’s Overall Innovation of the Year Award, among others.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the global leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and immediate power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry® to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive and The Power of Good Chemistry are registered trademarks of ZincFive, Inc. and the ZincFive logo is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.

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Contact

Media Contact:

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations for ZincFive

Tel: +1.914.315.6424

Email: media@zincfive.com

Abstract

At 2 GW deployed & contracted, NiZn technology scales in data center energy storage, improving UPS performance, safety, reliability, & sustainability.

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2 GW and growing. ZincFive’s nickel-zinc technology is deployed at scale across data centers, delivering safe, high-power energy storage without tradeoffs.

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