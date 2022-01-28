Scotland Yard urges Sue Gray to make only ‘minimal reference’ to events investigated by police

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, visits HMP ISIS, Greenwich, and speaks to prison warders ahead of the publication of the Prisons White Paper today on December 7, 2021 in London, England. The prison is situated within the walls of HM Prison Belmarsh. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Scotland Yard asked for the Whitehall inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by police.

In a statement, it said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

Report not handed over yet

Meanwhile, No 10 has given no indication that it has received the Sue Gray report into possible rule-breaking parties in Downing Street, Chris Philp said.

The technology minister, asked on Sky News whether the civil servant’s inquiry findings have been handed in, said: “I spoke to someone in Downing Street about half an hour ago, and they certainly didn’t indicate that it had been received.

“So, I don’t know a lot more than you do but I’ve certainly got no information as of right now that it has been received.” Chris Philip

Philp, asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme about the Met’s statement, said: “I saw that report just a few minutes ago.”

“The way that the Sue Gray report gets put together is something that is a matter entirely for Sue Gray. It is up to her and the police how to handle that.

“Clearly, between Sue Gray and the police, this will get fully investigated – as it should.

“But the important thing to say is that the Government have no influence and no involvement in how Sue Gray and the police conduct their respective reports and investigations, which is right – it is right they are fully independent.

“So, between the two of them, they will cover all of the incidents that need investigating so the public and Parliament have a full and proper account. But that is up to Sue Gray and the police to work that out between them – it is not something the Government should or would interfere with.”